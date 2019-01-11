Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch: Here is Everything That is New

Xiaomi announced two new models yesterday under its popular television range, both of which of which are essentially similar to previously launched products with minor changes. The Mi LED TV 4X PRO (55) and the Mi LED TV 4A PRO (43) expand the company’s portfolio with the 55-inch model being offered at a more affordable price while the 43-inch variant gains the ‘PRO’ status.Sure the 55-inch 4K option is impressive, but that 43-inch TV at Rs 22,999 is a steal. The new Mi LED TV 4A PRO 43-inch looks and feels the same as the Mi LED TV 4A 43-inch, but Xiaomi’s Mi LED TV product manager Sudeep Sahu confirms that there is more than what meets the eye.According to Sahu, the company has updated 43-inch Mi TV with the latest Amlogic chip and a new 7th-gen imaging engine. Which means it should offer slightly better picture quality and processing time. The new TV also brings Patchwall UI along with Android TV interface, Bluetooth 4.2 and voice search powered by Google.The original 43-inch didn’t offer Android TV and Google voice search functionality. Personally, we think this is a great addition as Android TV feels way more intuitive than Patchwall. Yes, it might make sense to have Patchwall if you use a set-top box, by having access to the Play Store just expands the entire functionality of the TV. Notably, neither Netflix or Amazon Prime Video is officially available on the Mi LED TV range.So primarily there isn’t any upgrade on the outside, rather the changes should be visible when you actually use the television. The Mi LED TV 4A PRO 43-inch features a Full HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution panel, 20W stereo speakers, 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, and multiple selection of ports including three HDMI ports, two USB ports, AV ports, Antenna, Audio out and an ethernet port.The new Mi LED TV 4A PRO 43-inch and the Mi LED TV 4X PRO 55-inch will be available via Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Home stores starting January 15 at 12pm.