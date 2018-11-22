English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 75-Inch With 4K Display, HDR Support Launched: Price, Specifications And More
The Xiaomi Mi TV 4S supports the in-built PatchWall artificial intelligence voice system, which can provide a content according to user preferences.
Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 75-Inch With 4K Display, HDR Support Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Xiaomi has launched a new Mi TV 4S in China and it is the biggest TV to come from the company. The Mi TV 4S has a 75-inch screen and costs RMB7,999 (around Rs 82,200). It will go for sale in China starting November 23rd onwards via Xiaomi Mall and Mi Home Stores. Xiaomi is yet to confirm if and when it’s planning to bring its Mi TV 4S-series to India. TV goes on sale on November 23 at Xiaomi Mall.
As said, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4S supports the in-built PatchWall artificial intelligence voice system, which can provide a content according to user preferences. More importantly, it has the built-in Xiao AI. Thus, it can be controlled like the rest of smart hardware products owned by the Xiaomi IOT eco-chain, making Xiaomi TV an entry point for smart home life.
The 75-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4S is equipped with a 64-bit quad-core processor, 2GB of memory and 8GB of storage, built-in dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, HDR display technology, DTS-HD, and Dolby audio decoding.
Earlier, Xiaomi introduced two new variants to its Mi TV line-up in India. The new Mi TV models introduced are the 43-inch Mi TV 4A and a smaller 32-inch Mi TV 4A. With these offerings, the company aims to cater to a more budget segment of the smart TV market. The Mi TV 4A models have been introduced just weeks after Xiaomi first brought its TV to India, in the form of the 55-inch Mi TV 4. Both the devices are smart TVs, featuring Xiaomi’s own AI-powered PatchWall UI.
Also Read: Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 Review: We Are Rubbing Our Eyes, This Just Cannot be Real
Also Read: Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 Review: We Are Rubbing Our Eyes, This Just Cannot be Real
