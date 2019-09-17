Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 65-inch Launched Alongside Mi TV 4X 50-inch, 4X 43-inch and 4A 40-inch

An all-new range of Mi TVs has been announced by Xiaomi for the Indian market. The flagship model now includes the Mi TV 4X 65-inch, which was teased before the launch. The company has also launched the Mi TV 4X 50-inch and the Mi TV 4X 43-inch both of which come with 4K resolution and the Mi TV 4A 40-inch with full HD resolution.

Mi TV 4X 65-inch

The biggest TV offering from Xiaomi, the new Mi TV 4X 65-inch is said to offer over 40 percent more surface area when compared to the 55-inch model. It features a premium metal finish and slim 0.43-inch bezels. It features a 4K UHD (3840x2160 pixels) 10-bit display with support for HDR10. The company claims that the ‘Ultra Bright’ panel on the TV is brightest they’ve ever shipped on a Mi TV. On the inside there is a quad-core Cortex A55 SoC. The TV comes with Xiaomi's proprietary Vivid Picture Engine (VPE) and offers a wide colour gamut that is 88 percent of the NTSC colour space.

The TV also offers s four-driver speaker system that can produce 20W audio along with support for DTS-HD and Dolby Audio. Apart from your standard HDMI and USB ports, you also get Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. The TV runs on PatchWall 2.0 based on Android 9.0 with the option of switching to Android TV interface and you finally get Amazon Prime Video and Netflix out of the box. The new PatchWall update now offers a Light Theme and a carousel view along with Live News integration.

The new Mi TV 4X 65-inch is launched at an introductory price of Rs 54,999 and will be available via Mi.com and Flipkart starting from September 29.

Mi TV 4X 43-inch, Mi TV 4X 50-inch

Xiaomi also brought two new models under the Mi TV 4X series. Both the Mi TV 4X 43-inch and Mi TV 4X 50-inch models come with 4K HDR 10-bit displays. You also get similar 20W speakers, Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support, PatchWall 2.0 and Android TV 9.0. These are excellent options for someone looking for an affordable 4K television. The Mi TV 4X 43-inch is priced at Rs 24,999 while the Mi TV 4X 50-inch is priced at Rs 29,999.

Mi TV 4A 40-inch

There is also an affordable option as Xiaomi has launched the Mi TV 4A 40-inch model which features a full-HD display panel and similar audio capabilities as the other models, so you get the 20W speakers and support for DTS-HD and the new PatchWall update with Android TV interface. This one is priced at just Rs 17,999 and will be available starting September 29.

Alongside the new TV range, Xiaomi also announced a new black colour option on the Mi Soundbar which was launched last year. Also, the new update on the new and existing Mi TVs will enable users to finally control volume using the TV remote when connected using the S/PDIF interface.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.