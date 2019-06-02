English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Mi TV And TCL See Strong Growth, to Stabilise Declining TV Shipments in Q1 2019
Smartphones is not the only device category that is seeing a slump. The good old television too is not seeing enough demand, at least in the first quarter of this year. According to the latest numbers by research firm TrendForce, as many as 49.87 million TV units were shipped globally in Q1 2019, which is a 0.5 percent increase compared with the same period in 2018, but is actually a 24.6 percent decline compared to the last quarter of 2018 which also included the festive period shopping. The biggest gainers, while everyone around them seems to be losing out, are Chinese companies Xiaomi and TCL.
