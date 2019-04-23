Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Xiaomi Mi TV E Series, Mural TV Launched in China with Upto 4K HDR Art Display

The latest lineup of Mi TVs are spread across a wide price range, and it remains to be seen if the company eventually brings it to India.

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2019, 7:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Xiaomi Mi TV E Series, Mural TV Launched in China with Upto 4K HDR Art Display
The latest lineup of Mi TVs are spread across a wide price range, and it remains to be seen if the company eventually brings it to India.
Loading...
Xiaomi has launched a set of new TVs in China, under the Mi TV E series, and a standalone model under the Mi Mural TV lineup. The latest TVs are listed under the full-screen design language, and are offered in four screen sizes. While the E series Mi TVs are aimed at offering great value proposition, the Mural TVs are the de facto flagships in the Mi TV lineup, and offer a premium appeal against Xiaomi’s usual play of value.

The Mi TV E Series is now available in four sizes — 32-inch, 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. The smallest of the bunch offers HD resolution output, along with 1GB memory and 4GB native storage, and is meant for basic content viewers. It is priced at 1,099 Yuan (~Rs 11,500). The 43-inch E Series variant features a full HD display panel, and higher native storage of 8GB. This variant is priced at 1,999 Yuan (~Rs 20,500). The larger variants, measuring 55-inch and 65-inch in panel sizes, both offer 4K resolution displays, and 2GB memory. This should make the TV interface work smoother, and the two TVs are priced at 2,999 Yuan (~Rs 31,000) and 3,999 Yuan (~Rs 41,500) respectively, in ascending order.

The Mi Mural TV, meanwhile, offers a few extra tinkerbells over the E Series biggies. These include an HDR-certified display, integrated far-field microphones for voice activated features, 2GB memory, 32GB native storage, and a soundbar and subwoofer bundle along with the TV. Xiaomi is marketing the TV as being equipped with a ‘picture frame’ mode, which insists that it can be used as an art installation in the living room, when not being viewed. It also comes with an AI assistant, which makes use of the integrated microphones.

Naturally, the Mural TV is pricier, and is priced at 6,999 Yuan (~Rs 72,500). It will be interesting to see if Xiaomi brings any of the televisions to India, in particular the Mural TV. In comparison to premium TVs, the Mural TV still offers good value proposition, and will stack up sharply against the art-series offerings from the likes of Samsung, which are priced significantly higher than the former. Given the product proposition, we hope to see it in India, soon.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram