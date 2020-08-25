Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition is Coming to India on September 7

Xiaomi has managed to establish a solid position in the Indian smart TV market with its range of Mi TV products. The company is now preparing to launch a more premium smart TV as evident from the recent teaser. The Mi TV Horizon Edition is making its way to India on September 7. Details around the product are few but what we can tell you is that it could be the most expensive smart TV offering from the company.

Now the teaser image shows only a part of the upcoming TV confirming that it is going to have super-slim bezels. If you remember we first saw the ‘Horizon Edition’ branding on the recently launched 14-inch laptop offering from the company that also comes with fairly slim bezels compared to the regular variant of the laptop. Apart from that, a dedicated product page suggests that the new TV is going to feature ‘quintessential display tech' which means a superior panel. Now we don’t want to raise your expectations, but this could be a QLED or even an OLED TV, although that would significantly push up the price.

The page also mentions Xiaomi’s PatchWall user interface which will be running over Android TV. There is also the mention of a ‘Quick Wake’ feature which could either be a standby mode or faster boot time of the TV. Xiaomi hasn’t launched a new television for a while now and it seems that the company is aiming for the festive season to gain more attraction among customers.