Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition Launch Today in India: How To Watch Live Stream

Xiaomi India will be launching a new smart TV in the country under its Mi TV brand. The new MI TV Horizon Edition will be the latest addition employing the same thin-bezel design philosophy that we saw on its Mi Notebook 14 range. As per teasers, the new Mi TV Horizon Edition will come with features like ‘Quick Wake’ along with Android TV paired with the company’s PatchWall user interface. The all-new Mi TV Horizon Edition will be launched via a virtual event in the country. The event kicks off at 12PM Noon and you can head over to Xiaomi India’s official Facebook page or YouTube channel to catch all the announcements. We have also added the live stream below for your convenience.

Xiaomi India’s TV Product Manager Sudeep Sahu recently gave some information around the new upcoming TV where is said that the company had to start from scratch and redesign the front frame to ensure that it is sturdy at the same time reducing the bezels as much as possible. A dedicated product page suggests that the new TV is going to feature ‘quintessential display tech' which means a superior panel. This could either be the use of higher-end panels like OLED or QLED or just fine-tuning of the existing TV panels.

Just a few days back certain specifications of the upcoming TV were leaked which are kind of disappointing if you were expecting a high-end offering from Xiaomi. Expect a thin design and frame along with an inverted V-shaped stand. As mentioned above, it will be running on Android TV 9 software, alongside Patchwall UI. At least one model is expected to come in a 43-inch variant featuring a full-HD LED display, a Cortex-A53 processor, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. Other features expected on the new TV include three HDMI ports, two USB-A ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an Ethernet port. It is also expected to come with 20W speakers with DTS-HD technology and the usual set of Android TV features like built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, Google Data Saver and a large library of apps.