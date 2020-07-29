Xiaomi Mi TV Stick to Launch in India on August 5: Check Specs, Expected Price & More

Xiaomi has announced that it will be launching the Mi TV Stick in India on August 5. The Chinese company's latest offering is seen as a move to take on both the Amazon's Fire TV Stick as well as the Google Chromecast. As per a tweet sent out by Xiaomi India, the Mi TV Stick will be unveiled through an online live event that is scheduled to take place at 12PM on the aforementioned date. The company has also set up a dedicated event page for the same.

LAUNCHING SOON - The fire your TV has been missing.🔥All you gotta do is 'plug it, make it smart' to experience entertainment like never before.Get the hint? RT with #PlugItMakeItSmart and tell us your guess.Know more - https://t.co/nL188woXb1 pic.twitter.com/ZOf5C70ZFg — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) July 29, 2020

Mi TV Stick Specifications

As for specifications, the Mi TV Stick supports streaming at 1920 X 1080 pixel resolution at 60fps and the device will run on Android TV 9.0 Pie. There is a bundled remote control that supports voice controls through Google Assistant and the device also comes with Chromecast built-in. The device also offers users to stream content directly from OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Netflix. Furthermore, the inclusion of the Google Play Store on Android TV also enables users to install more than 5,000 apps available on the platform. Interestingly, the Mi TV Stick in the second streaming device to be launched by Xiaomi in India after it launched the Mi Box 4K in the month of May. Therefore, it remains to be seen if the Mi TV Stick will bear any resemblance with the Mi Box 4K in terms of specifications and functionalities.

Mi TV Stick Price and Availability

While the Indian price tag of the Mi TV Stick is currently unknown, the device is priced at 39.99 Euros (~ Rs 3,500) in Europe and comes in black colour option. As mentioned earlier, Xiaomi aims to take on both Amazon and Google through its Mi TV Stick and it will be interesting to see what kind of price Xiaomi resorts to attract customers in India. It may be noted that the Amazon Fire TV Stick is priced at Rs 3,999 in India and offers similar capabilities like the Mi TV Stick although it runs on its custom user interface. Xiaomi also hasn't said anything on the availability of the device but it is safe to assume that the Mi TV Stick will be available on the Xiaomi India website as well on the e-commerce platforms as well.