Xiaomi Mi TVs Are Very Popular in India, And That is no Surprise

With a 33 per cent market share in India, Chinese handset and TV maker Xiaomi announced its leadership in the smart TV segment in the third quarter of 2019, quoting International Data Corporation's (IDC) latest report. According to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Smart Home Device Tracker, Q3 2019, MiTV has maintained market leadership for six consecutive quarters and has seen a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth of 46 per cent and year-on-year (YoY) growth of 69 per cent.

"Our TVs have always upheld the core philosophy of providing a content-first and consistent experience with a focus on India. Its PatchWall 2.0 provides over 7 lakh hours of content in 16+ languages, 18+ content partners, and live news," Raghu Reddy, Head-Categories and Online Sales, Xiaomi India, said. According to Xiaomi, MiTVs are available across 70+ Mi Homes, 20+ Mi Studios, 2,500+ Mi Stores and several Mi Preferred Partner outlets. Also, more than 85 per cent of MiTVs sold in India are made in the country with a focus on bringing more component assembly to the country.

