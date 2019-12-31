Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Xiaomi Mi Watch Color With Circular Display Set for Launch on January 3

Xiaomi's new Mi Watch Color will be available in three colours: silver, gold and black, and will have multiple colour bands.

Trending Desk

December 31, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
Mi Watch Colour (Image Source: NDTV Gadgets) (Image altered by News18)

Chinese company Xiaomi has announced a new smartwatch called the Mi Watch Color and has confirmed that it will be launched on January 3. It will be available in the Chinese market via authorised sales channels. As of now, the price of the wearable is not known nor is there any information about its availability in the international market. The new smartwatch, which has a round dial, will be available in three colours- silver, gold and black and will have multiple colour bands. The size of the circular display is likely to measure 1.39-inch with the display offering 454x454-pixel resolution.

The watch will most likely support all the standard fitness tracking features, sleep monitoring, calling and app notifications, QR code payment support and will also house a heart rate sensor, accelerometer, and barometer. Notably it looks similar to the recently launched Amazfit GTR and might offer a similar software experience.

The Mi Watch Color comes after the Mi Watch, which the Xiaomi released in November this year. The Mi Watch features a 44mm frame that houses a 1.78-inch square AMOLED display with a 326ppi pixel density. There is also a toughened curved glass on top for protection. The option of wearing different bands for this watch is available as well. The device is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset and has four Cortex A7 cores clocked at 1.2GHz. The battery of the smartwatch as claimed by the brand should last the user for a period of 36 hours on a single charge. The frame of the watch is of an aluminium alloy along with a matte finish. The back of the watch is made out of ceramic.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
