Xiaomi Mi Watch Leaks in Teaser Video, Launching Alongside Mi CC9 Pro on November 5

Xiaomi is gearing up for a launch event in China on November 5. The company is expected to launch the Mi CC9 Pro smartphone featuring a penta-camera setup including the world’s first 108-megapixel sensor. The event is also expected to witness the launch of the new Mi TV 5 series as well as the company’s first-ever smartwatch.

Early renders of the Mi Watch were revealed by the company revealing the design, which is unsurprisingly very similar to the Apple Watch. Now a short video has popped up showcasing the device in action.

As you can see, the device has an MIUI inspired lock screen which unlocks to reveal what seems like an app drawer with a 3x3 app grid with square icons. Xiaomi has confirmed that it will be called MIUI for Watch. This is in contradiction to earlier reports suggesting that the watch would run on WearOS. There is also a digital crown on the watch, again very similar to the Apple Watch, which is used to scroll through the apps and to lock or power off the smartwatch. The video continues to show the smartwatch’s ability to play videos, which is interesting, but somehow makes no sense on that tiny display.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch is expected to feature a Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset along with GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity and even the option of eSIM compatibility. Expect the watch to come in at least two colour options- White and Black. While there is no word on the pricing, we can expect Xiaomi to launch the smartwatch on a budget.

