Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite Coming Soon? BIS Listing Hints India Launch Imminent

Xiaomi may launch its Mi Watch Lite in India soon, if a recent find is to be believed. The Mi Watch Lite has reportedly received its Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, according to a tipster. The Xiaomi smartwatch was launched in global markets last month and now appears to be making its way to India. The BIS listing shows the Mi Watch Lite listed as a Redmi device, indicating that the smartwatch may be launched under the Redmi brand.

The BIS listing was spotted by known Tipster Mukul Sharma, who goes by the name @stufflistings on Twitter. The listing shows the Mi Watch Lite carrying model number REDMIWT02 and does not indicate anything else about the smartwatch apart from the model number. The Mi Watch Lite, launched last month in other regions, comes with 11 workout modes and is claimed to offer up to nine days of battery life. It features a 1.4-inch square LCD display and has 5ATM resistance that allows it to work in up to 50 metres of water. The Mi Watch Lite has a 230mAh battery that takes around two hours to completely charge. It has a battery life of up to nine days and up to 10 hours in continous GPS sports mode. The Mi Watch Lite also has over 120 watch face options and can work on both Android as well as iOS by downloading the supported app. Other sensors include heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, and offers guided breathing exercises as well.

The Mi Watch Lite is a rebranded version of the Redmi Watch, which was launched in China in November 2020 at a price of CNY 299 (roughly Rs 3,400). It is expected that the Mi Watch Lite will be priced around the same level in India.