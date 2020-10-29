Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite's FCC Listing Reveals Key Specifications, Square Design and More

Xiaomi appears to be working on a new smartwatch namely, the Mi Watch Lite that is said to be the toned-down version of the Mi Watch (2020), launched earlier last month. According to XDA Developers report that accessed the US FCC certification listing, key features of the Mi smartwatch including its design were spotted on the database. The report highlights that the Mi Watch Lite carries model number REDMIWT02 and sports a square-shape dial - unlike the vanilla Mi Watch that comes with a round dial. The watch is said to be compatible with both Android and iOS devices, and we can notice a strap in grey finish as well.

The listing further indicates that the Mi Watch Lite packs a 230mAh battery, built-in GPS, a 1.41-inch display. The smartwatch by Xiaomi allegedly supports continuous heart-rate monitoring and auto screen brightness feature. It is also said to be water-resistant up to 50 metres and comes with swimming stroke recognition along with multiple fitness modes. Last month, the same model number REDMIWT02 appeared on UL (Demko) certification website, but it was rumoured to be a new Redmi Watch in development. The UL (Demko) certification tipped that the watch supports 5Vdc and 0.4A charging that is also listed on the FCC certification listing.

At the moment, Xiaomi is yet to announce the development of the Mi Watch Lite, and its launch details remain unclear. However, as the smartwatch continues to get certifications from regulators, the device likely would hit the markets soon. The Chinese tech giant had unveiled the vanilla Mi Watch (2020) last month while the original Mi Watch Color was unveiled in December 2019. The Mi Watch features an AMOLED display and boasts of 117 exercise modes. It is said to last for up to 16 days on a single charge. The Mi Watch comes with a price tag of EUR 99 (approx Rs. 8,500) for the single size variant, and the device is yet to launch in India.