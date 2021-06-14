Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active With Always-on Display, SpO2 Monitor to Launch in India on June 22

Xiaomi has announced the launch of Mi Watch Revolve Active in India on June 22. The new smartwatch will launch alongside Mi 11 Lite and sit with the existing Mi Watch Revolve from September 2020. The dedicated microsite on the Mi India website reveals that the new smartwatch will be able to monitor blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) that is unavailable in the old model. It will also support VO2 monitoring to reveal how much oxygen your body is able to consume during exercise. Other listed notable features on the Mi Watch Revolve Active microsite include GPS, heart rate monitor, “maximum" sport modes, stress and sleep monitoring, inbuilt Amazon Alexa, and colour band options. Users can also get notifications on the smartwatch from connected apps. In terms of design, the Mi Watch Revolve Active will feature the same round-shaped dial that features on Mi Watch Revolve. To recall, the vanilla model comes with a 1.39-inch touch-enabled AMOLED display that supports always-on-display functionality and 450 nits of brightness. The watch dial has a metallic frame and weighs 40 grams excluding the strap. The smartwatch is available in India for Rs 9,999.

Welcome, to the era of choosing health over everything.To living mindfully and consciouslyTo happier minds and healthier bodiesTo always getting more from life Welcome, to #WatchfulLiving with #MiWatchRevolveActive - https://t.co/bYDZ1dwDCb Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/62beTWCGtH — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 14, 2021

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active will also be available to purchase via Amazon, a listing on the e-commerce site reveals. As mentioned, Xiaomi will launch the Mi 11 Lite in India on the same day. The smartphone debuted globally in March 2021 alongside Mi 11 Ultra. A report recently stated that the company would launch the 4G variant and price it under Rs 25,000. To recall, the global variant of Mi 11 Lite 4G comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC under the hood. The triple rear camera system houses a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel telemacro camera. At the front, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G comes with a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. It carries a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

