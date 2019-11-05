Xiaomi Mi Watch With WearOS, Custom MIUI Skin Goes Official

At a special event in China, Xiaomi unveiled its first smartwatch. Launched alongside the Mi CC9 Pro and Mi TV 5 Series, the new Mi Watch was teased before the launch. A hands-on video showcasing the user interface was also leaked. The Mi Watch has a similar design as the Apple Watch sporting a square dial and a rotating digital crown on the side.

As for the specifications, the smartwatch features a 44mm frame housing a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 326PPI pixel density. There is also a toughened curved glass on top for protection. The frame is made out of an aluminum alloy along with a matte finish while the back of the watch is made out of ceramic. Xiaomi will also offer a variety of replaceable watch bands. It is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset which includes four Cortex A7 cores clocked at 1.2GHz. The battery unit is rated at 570mAh which is said to last 36 hours on a single charge.

The Mi Watch is 4G capable and offers support for eSIM, while other features include WiFi, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth, and heart rate monitoring. It also offers blood oxygen sensors, sleep tracking, body energy monitoring and water resistance so you can take it out for a swim.

The smartwatch runs on Google’s WearOS as opposed to early reports which mentioned that the company would use proprietary software. However the approach is a little different as the company has also added a skin running on top of the smartwatch OS. MIUI For Watch brings a new look to WearOS and also brings 40 major Chinese apps to the Mi Watch including TikTok, Nio and QQ Messenger.

The Mi Watch is priced at CNY 1,299 in China ( Rs 13,000 approx) with a more premium variant featuring a sapphire glass, stainless steel casing and a metal strap at CNY 1,999 (Rs 20,000 approx). There is no word whether the smartwatch will launch in india as of yet.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.