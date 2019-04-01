Xiaomi Mijia Smart Cooker And Mijia Induction Cooker to Launch Soon in India



Burgers, pizzas, pasta, biryani! 😍

Why does tasty food always end up being unhealthy & calorie heavy? 😭



Things are about to change. Can you guess what's coming? 🍽️ pic.twitter.com/oW6xstKdYl



— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 1, 2019

Xiaomi is yet again bringing a new vertical to its India product portfolio. The company has teased that it is bringing is popular smart cooker range to the country. Xiaomi is expected to bring the Mijia Smart Rice Cooker and the Xiaomi Mijia Induction Cooker, although there is no confirmation as to when exactly we will witness the launch.Xiaomi India, as well as Global VP Manu Kumar Jain, have pushed out the teaser on Twitter. The teaser shows images of the two cookers which are already selling in China for a while now. According to the teaser the products can make burgers, pastas, and pizzas in a ‘healthy manner.’Currently the Mijia Rice Cooker is priced at CNY 599 (Rs 6,100 approx) in China while the Induction Cooker comes in two variants- a base variant which is selling for CNY 299 (Rs 3,000 approx), and the Lite variant costs CNY 199 (Rs 2,000 approx). There are also certain accessories which are available at a starting price of CNY 99 (Rs 1,000 approx). The rice cooker comes with features like an OLED display, and the ability to pair with a smartphone using the dedicated app to control temperature and pressure. The Induction Cooker comes with a knob and an OLED display for smart controls, while the Lite variant doesn't sport any display or smart features.