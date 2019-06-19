Xiaomi Sells More Than 100,000 Mi TVs in Just 9 Minutes During 618 Sales in China
At the sales, Xiaomi offered massive discounts on various television models.
Chinese technology giant Xiaomi has created another sales record with its smart TV range. According to the company, they sold over 100,000 units of the Mi TV televisions in just 9 minutes and 8 seconds, during their annual 618 shopping festival sale.
At the sales, Xiaomi offered massive discounts on various television models. The Mi TV 4S 75-inch model which costs 7,999 Yuan (around Rs 80,000) was being sold for 5,899 yuan (around Rs 60,000), which meant a discount of almost 2,100 yuan (around Rs 20,000). The Mi TV 4X 65-inch model was available for 2,599 Yuan (around Rs 26,000) while the Mi TV 4X 55-model was priced at 1,799 Yuan (around Rs 18,000). The brand also sold the Mi TV 4A 50-inch model for 1,399 Yuan (around Rs 14,000) and Mi TV 4A 32-inch model for 699 Yuan (Rs 7,000 approx).
According to the company, Xiaomi’s smart TVs come with a custom user interface called PatchWall which makes it easy to navigate through different kind of media or content. Xiaomi TVs also comes with a smart voice-activated assistant for easy control of the TV. Notably, the price cuts were not for Mi TVs only. Xiaomi took the Mi 8 Pro and its Rs 30,000 price tag and slashed it down to Rs 19,000 approximately.
Currently, the company is gearing up to launch the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro in other regions. Xiaomi is relaunching the Redmi K20 as Mi 9T.
