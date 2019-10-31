Xiaomi MIUI 11 Stable ROM Rolling Out For Poco F1, Redmi K20 Series, Redmi Note 7 Series

After announcing the new MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM last month, Xiaomi has finally started rolling out the update for Poco F1, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro, among other smartphones in India. Even the Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 are reportedly getting the new user interface update. The stable MIUI 11 update also comes with the October Android security patch. Although the update is based on Android 9 Pie OS and does not bring Android 10, it comes with a bunch of new features.

The update brings a host of new features like dark mode, a design overhaul of icons and UI, redesigned Mi Calculator, dynamic lock screen effects, steps tracker, Mi Work and Mi Go office apps, a revamped Mi File Manager app and a customisable lock screen. Users will also get new sounds and animation effects, as well as a dynamic font scaling feature.

You should get a notification to update your device. In case you haven't then here is a step by step guide to update your smartphone to the latest version – Go to Settings > About Phone > System Update and click on Check for Updates. If the update is available for your phone it will start downloading with just a tap of a button.

After rolling out the new update for the first batch of Xiaomi devices, the second batch is of phones is set to start getting updates from November 4 till November 12 which includes devices like Redmi 6, Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Y2, Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 2, etc.

