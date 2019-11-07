Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Xiaomi MIUI 11 to Get Customisable Lock Screens, Focus Mode and More Soon: Report

The new features also include a 'Curriculum Mode', which is aimed at being a student-oriented calendar that helps in study schedules.

News18.com

Updated:November 7, 2019, 8:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Xiaomi MIUI 11 to Get Customisable Lock Screens, Focus Mode and More Soon: Report
The new features also include a 'Curriculum Mode', which is aimed at being a student-oriented calendar that helps in study schedules.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is reportedly planning to add three new features to its MIUI 11 user interface. The first feature to be added is a Focus mode. By using this mode, users would be able to restrict themselves to make just the emergency calls and use some camera functions, news portal GizmoChina reported on Wednesday. The timings for Focus mode can be set as per user's preference, ranging from 20 to 90 minutes. A user can turn on the mode in Settings>Screen Time Management.

The other mode will be Curriculum mode, which is a student-oriented calendar, where one will be able to take down notes for a particular day. The third feature, to be rolled out with the upcoming MIUI 11, is customisable lockscreens, allowing users to select colours, captions, pictures and even emojis. The company has unveiled the latest update to almost all its devices, like the Redmi K20, Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7S.

Xiaomi's MIUI 11 has focused significantly on making the interface minimal and well optimised for its devices. Instead of heavy cosmetic overhaul, the interface now features dynamic fonts and sounds, making the overall user experience more dynamic. With the new, upcoming features, Xiaomi will hope to offer its users considerable value addition, as it looks to consolidate its global and Indian market position in the smartphone industry.

(With inputs from IANS)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram