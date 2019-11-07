Xiaomi MIUI 11 to Get Customisable Lock Screens, Focus Mode and More Soon: Report

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is reportedly planning to add three new features to its MIUI 11 user interface. The first feature to be added is a Focus mode. By using this mode, users would be able to restrict themselves to make just the emergency calls and use some camera functions, news portal GizmoChina reported on Wednesday. The timings for Focus mode can be set as per user's preference, ranging from 20 to 90 minutes. A user can turn on the mode in Settings>Screen Time Management.

The other mode will be Curriculum mode, which is a student-oriented calendar, where one will be able to take down notes for a particular day. The third feature, to be rolled out with the upcoming MIUI 11, is customisable lockscreens, allowing users to select colours, captions, pictures and even emojis. The company has unveiled the latest update to almost all its devices, like the Redmi K20, Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7S.

Xiaomi's MIUI 11 has focused significantly on making the interface minimal and well optimised for its devices. Instead of heavy cosmetic overhaul, the interface now features dynamic fonts and sounds, making the overall user experience more dynamic. With the new, upcoming features, Xiaomi will hope to offer its users considerable value addition, as it looks to consolidate its global and Indian market position in the smartphone industry.

(With inputs from IANS)

