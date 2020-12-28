Xiaomi MIUI 12.5 Closed Beta Registrations Now Live for 21 Mi and Redmi Phones, Here's the List

Xiaomi has started the MIUI 12.5 closed beta testing registration in China, and currently, 21 Mi and Redmi smartphones are said to eligible for the programme. The latest MIUI iteration will be unveiled later today alongside Mi 11 smartphones. According to GizmoChina, Xiaomi shared the update over the beta programme via its official WeChat channel. As per a post, the MIUI 12.5 beta testing registration is currently live in the country and will go on till tonight midnight CST Asia (10:30 PM IST).

The 21 models that are said to be eligible for the MIUI 12.5 beta testing programme include Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Ultra, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30 Pro 5G, Redmi K30i 5Gv, Redmi K30S Ultra, Redmi K30 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 SE, Mi CC9e, Mi CC9 Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 10X 5G, Redmi 10X Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7 Pro. It also indicates that these 21 phones would be the first to receive the stable Xiaomi ROM in future. The new MIUI version is teased to have upgraded privacy protection coupled with interface-level improvements. It will also be stepping stone for the MIUI 13 that is expected to roll out sometime mid-next year. The MIUI 12.5 is expected to based on Android 11. Over the last few weeks, several Xiaomi devices have started receiving the Android 11-based MIUI 12.

Xiaomi first unveiled the Android 10-based MIUI 12 earlier this year that started rolling out to its smartphones in August. The MIUI 12 carried features such as enhanced and simplified user interface, privacy settings, and revamped system animations. Other features including Ultra Battery Saver, upgraded Dark Mode, and App Drawer also come with the MIUI 12. More will be unknown about the MIUI 12.5 today, during the Mi 11 launch event in China. The Mi 11 series is expected to include the vanilla Mi 11 along with a Pro model.