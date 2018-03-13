Xiaomi MIUI 9 Global Stable ROM Rolled Out For All Eligible Smartphones; Here Are Its Top Features

Xiaomi VP and India MD Manu Kumar Jain, in a recent tweet, has announced that the new version of Xiaomi's in-house UI - MIUI is now available for all eligible Xiaomi smartphones. The new MIUI 9 Global Stable ROM has finally been rolled out by the company after its first unveiling, back in June last year.As per Manu Kumar Jain's tweet, some of the oldest smartphone offerings of Xioami will also be receiving the MIUI 9 update. A link embedded in the tweet redirects the users to a MIUI forum link which mentions the smartphones eligible for the MIUI update as well as their Fastboot, Recovery ROMs. The Xiaomi smartphones eligible for the MIUI update are: Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Redmi 4A, Redmi Note Prime, Mi 4i, Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime, Redmi Note 4G, Redmi 1S, Redmi Note 3, Mi 3, Mi 4, Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi 4, Mi 5, Mi MIX 2, Mi Max 2, Redmi Note 4.Some of the mentioned devices had already started receiving the MIUI 9 update.The MIUI 9 has been said to optimise the system to reduce the overall loading time taken by an app, resulting in faster app loads.The MIUI 9 will house a smart assistant that will help users search for almost anything on their Xiaomi smartphone, something that Bixby claims to do for Samsung devices.The smart app launcher will monitor the content on the screen and accordingly launch the appropriate apps.Through this MIUI 9 feature, users will be able to use keywords in order to differentiate images.Colour Fantasy, Cool Black, No Boundary and a new default theme will come with the MIUI 9New design and a shortcut to switch on the smartphone’s torch by a right swipe on the lock screen.The split screen feature just as seen in the Android 7.0 Nougat.