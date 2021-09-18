Xiaomi Mix 4, Foldable Phone & More: Upcoming Xiaomi Smartphones In India In 2021

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi launches too many phones in a given year. Given the amount of launches that come from the popular brand, it is quite a task to pick the right phone within the brand’s portfolio in India. The smartphones don’t just come with Xiaomi’s branding, but from the company’s sub-brands like Redmi, Black Shark, and the likes. Xiaomi earlier this year even ditched the “Mi" branding from its products. Now, while the amount of Xiaomi smartphones in the market may be overwhelming, people still buy Xiaomi and rather, they wait for new Xiaomi launches in order to purchase their next smartphone.

Given the interest around Xiaomi’s offerings in India, we have compiled a list of all upcoming Xiaomi launches that are around the corner. Let us take a look:

Xiaomi Mix 4

The much-awaited phone, Xiaomi Mix 4 that was launched in China in August this year is rumoured to be launched in India in November. The smartphone is Xiaomi’s flagship device and came as one of the first products from the Chinese giants to drop the “Mi" branding. The smartphone is expected to be priced around the Rs 55,000 price bracket. This smartphone has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mix 4 has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone carries the triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary HMX sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor with a periscope-shaped telephoto lens to support 50x zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. Up front, there is a 20-megapixel camera on the Xiaomi Mix 4.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold is the company’s first foldable smartphone that was launched in China in March this year. The smartphone is expected to launch in India in the remainder of this year, and is said to be priced above Rs 1,00,000 (expected). The Mi Mix Fold has an inward-folding design, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. There is an 8.01-inch WQHD+ flexible OLED display with 900 nits of peak brightness on the inside. On the outside, the phone offers a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, Mi Mix Fold is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone also includes a butterfly-type cooling system that has VC liquid cooling, thermal gel, and multilayer graphite sheets, among other heat dissipation methods.

Xiaomi Redmi K50

Xiaomi is working on a new Redmi phone powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC from Qualcomm. The leaks suggest that this model will succeed the Redmi K40/ Mi 11X from Xiaomi. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer previously launched the Mi 11X as a rebadged Redmi K40 in India. The Redmi phone is tipped to get a 6.7 inch FHD+ OLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution.

