Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Foldable Phone Launching On August 11: All Details

Xiaomi is bringing its second-gen foldable phone this week. The company has confirmed that the Mix Fold 2 foldable device will be unveiled at an event in China on August 11. The Mix Fold came out a few years back, and we have been waiting for the brand to talk about its successor, and now the time is finally here.

Samsung has played a near-monopoly in the foldable space for many years, with very little competition coming its way. But with the Mix Fold 2, the equation could quickly change, especially if Xiaomi prices its foldable at a lower range than Samsung.

Xiaomi is expected to use Samsung ultra-thin screen to power the Mix Fold 2, and the new device could get a high refresh rate screen on both sides. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is no longer the flagship version but is still recognised as a powerful hardware unit.

We also have a teaser video of the Mix Fold 2 giving us a good idea about the design of the new foldable device with its sleek dimensions and a high-quality display. The timing of the Mix Fold 2 is just 24 hours after the global unveiling of the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 from Samsung on August 10.

The South Korean giant is bringing its fourth-gen foldable devices to the market, giving it a clear lead over other brands. Oppo is also expected to showcase its range of foldable phones later this year.

Along with the Mix Fold 2, Xiaomi is expected to bring other products like the Buds 4 Pro truly wireless earbuds and the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro tablet with a 12.4-inch display at the event. The event is taking place in China, but we are hopeful the new foldable from Xiaomi comes to other markets as well.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here