TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Xiaomi Now Lets You Trade Gold in India Via Mi Pay App on Android

Image for Representation.

Image for Representation.

Customers also have the option to securely store the gold in a vaulting firm operated by a Mi partner.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 4:39 PM IST
Share this:

Xiaomi India has introduced a ‘gold trading’ feature via its Mi Pay app for Indian users, which will allow consumers to trade with the gold commodity in real time. The feature comes with the latest update on the Mi Pay app, and will give consumers the option to securely store the 24-karat physical gold in a vaulting firm operated by a Xiaomi partner. Users may also get it delivered in the physical form securely, if so desired. Additionally, users can also track their gold balance and get it exchanged for jewellery from Xiaomi's partner jewellers.

Since the introduction of Mi Pay in India, the Chinese company added many features in the app, such as train and flight bookings, life insurance purchasing, and even sourcing of verified credit reports, to name a few. For the new gold trading feature, Xiaomi has partnered with gold investment startup, Safeguard. The move increases the overall suite of financial services on offer by Xiaomi in India, though the app is primarily availed by Xiaomi users only.

The Mi Pay service was first launched in India as a beta version in December 2018. Unlike the original, Chinese version that used NFC, the Indian version uses UPI, net banking and debit/credit cards to carry out transactions. While the service went live for Xiaomi's own users in March 2019, it was available for all Android users by October 2019, via the Google Play Store.

Currently, over 100,000 people have already downloaded the Mi Pay app. Going forward, it will be interesting to see whether Xiaomi, through its new gold trading feature in the Mi Pay app, will be able to compete with the likes of Paytm, Google Pay and PhonePe.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,668

    +753*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,506

    +1,054*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,063

    +249*  

  • Total DEATHS

    775

    +52*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres