Xiaomi Officially Confirms Leica-Powered 12S Series Launching On July 4

Xiaomi 12S smartphone series is launching on July 4 which is just a week away from now. The company has officially confirmed the name of its next flagship series, which also introduces Leica to the Xiaomi lineup for consumers. The update was shared by none other than Lei Jun, Founder and CEO, Xiaomi via this tweet on Monday.

After so much hard work, we can finally share our latest innovation, Xiaomi smartphones co-engineered with Leica, ushering in a new era in imagery technology. Looking forward to sharing more at the #Xiaomi12SSeriesLaunch on July 4, 19:00 GMT+8! pic.twitter.com/YHe5Zvqjdb — leijun (@leijun) June 28, 2022

As you can see in the visual, Xiaomi is giving us a teaser of the Xiaomi 12S smartphone with a giant camera lens, which is most likely to be part of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra smartphone.

Xiaomi confirmed its partnership with Leica for its smartphone cameras a few months back, and this teaser confirms the prospect of an Ultra phone. This Xiaomi device will be the successor to last year’s Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra in the market.

Xiaomi 12S is expected to be the regular flagship, while the Xiaomi 12S Pro will take over the flagship duties from the existing Xiaomi 12 Pro in the market. While the 12S Ultra will allow the company to showcase its work with Leica on the imaging front.

Leica’s involvement will be seen in the camera department, and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is expected to feature a triple rear camera system that could include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. Leica will enhance the images with its special algorithm.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Specifications Leaked

As per the leaked specifications, Xiaomi 12S Ultra could get a QHD+ AMOLED display that supports 120Hz refresh rate and features an LTPO panel. It is expected to use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 chipset which is likely to come paired with 12GB RAM and offer 512GB storage. Xiaomi 12S Ultra could come with a built-in battery of 4800mAh that supports 67W wired and 50W wireless fast charging on this year’s flagship Xiaomi phone.

