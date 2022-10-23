Xiaomi is all set to launch the new Redmi Note series in China this month. The company has not given us the exact launch date so far but with just a week left in October, we expect the event in the coming days. Xiaomi will be unveiling the Redmi Note 12 series as per the event teasers shared by the brand itself.

The launch teaser is in Mandarin, which means the new Redmi Note 12 phones will be first coming to China and then other markets, including India. The new Redmi Note series is dubbed to be one of its best and will showcase some interesting additions this year.

Redmi Note 12 Series Launch: What We Expect To See

Xiaomi is likely to bring four models to the Redmi Note 12 series, which includes the Pro and the Pro+ variants. We could also see new Redmi Buds TWS earbuds or even a new Redmi laptop or a smart TV.

Redmi Note 12 Series Launch: What To Expect

Redmi Note 11 series showed us that Xiaomi is now moving from the budget to the mid-range price bracket. We got 67W fast charging support, complemented by a 108-megapixel camera. This year, Xiaomi could push the levels further, and rumours suggest the high-end Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will feature a 200-megapixel camera and a whopping 210W fast charging support.

Upgrades like this will allow the brand to offer 67W charging on the vanilla Redmi Note 12, and upgrade the Redmi Note 12 Pro with 120W charging support. In terms of other hardware features, Redmi Note 12 Pro and the Pro+ could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, while the vanilla Redmi Note 12 could also use a Dimensity chipset. As for the display, you could have an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate screen and Android 13 OS out of the box with the MIUI skin on top of it.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Series Expected Price

All these upgrades are most likely going to push the starting price of the Redmi Note 12 Pro versions. If these rumours turn out to be true, then expect the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ to start from closer to Rs 28,000 this year.

