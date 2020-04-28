TECH

1-MIN READ

Xiaomi Officially Unveils MIUI 12: Here Are All The Phones Getting The Update

Xiaomi has released an early list of devices that will be getting its new MIUI 12 update in the coming months.

Kunal Khullar
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 11:49 AM IST
Xiaomi unwrapped its new custom ROM yesterday alongside a new smartphone, the Mi 10 Youth Edition. While the latter is going to be limited to its home market, the new MIUI 12 is expected to reach a wide range of Xiaomi and Redmi devices. Now before we list down the list of devices, here’s a quick rundown of all the new features.

The new MIUI 12 ROM is based on Android 10 and primarily focuses on visual changes. It is flatter and more minimalistic, with new and slicker animations all around. There’s a new Dark Mode 2.0 with wallpaper dimming along with new navigation gestures that now match with Android 10. There is also a very cool looking live wallpaper as well as Always-on Display screens which are inspired by the Earth, Moon, and Mars. The best feature is when you unlock the phone wherein the live wallpaper zooms in from space right to the surface level, depending on which celestial body you’ve chosen. The wallpaper continues to move while scrolling on the home screens.

Other features include improvements in privacy controls, the addition of picture-in-picture and multi-window features, an AI calling feature with live transcription, as well as some new fitness features with a built-in sleep tracker.

According to the company, MIUI 12 is in its testing phase and the stable version is expected to roll out starting June. The first batch of devices that are expected to get the new UI include the Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9 Transparent Edition, Mi 9, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30, Redmi K20 Pro Premium, Redmi K20 Pro and the Redmi K20.

The second batch of devices includes the Mi Mix 3, Mi Mix 2s, Mi CC9 Pro, Mi CC9, Mi CC9 Meitu Edition, Mi 9 SE, Mi 8 UD, Mi 8 Transparent Edition, Mi 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Redmi Note 7. There is no confirmed release timeline for these devices.

The last and the third batch includes the Mi CC9E, Mi Note 3, Mi Max 3, Mi 8 Lite, Mi 8 SE, Mi Mix 2, Mi 6X, Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5, Redmi S2. The expected release date or time frame for these devices is also not confirmed.

