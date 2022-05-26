Xiaomi OLED Vision TV Goes On Sale In India: Price, Offers And Specifications

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV is now available in India and you can get the company’s first OLED TV in the market today. Xiaomi launched the OLED model in 55-inch screen size and it comes equipped with Dolby Vision. Since it has an OLED panel you get deep blacks, something that even the company claims.

The OLED TV segment has usually been reserved for the premium bracket, with TVs costing well above Rs 1 lakh but Xiaomi is looking to change the dynamics with its latest product in the market.

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV Price India, Sale Offers And More

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV price in India is Rs 89,999 but sale offers give you the chance to buy with attractive bank discounts and cashback. If you buy using HDFC Bank cards, Xiaomi is giving you an instant discount of Rs 6,000 and paying with ZestMoney gets you cashback up to Rs 7,500 and you also have a chance to 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 750 by paying through Paytm.

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV Specifications

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV looks to deliver a premium viewing experience on the big screen. The OLED display panel offers 4K resolution at 3840×2160 pixels, supports Dolby Vision, 60Hz refresh rate, 98.5 per cent Wide Colour Gamut DCI-P3, and HDR10+ as well.

The TV comes equipped with an eight-speaker setup that includes four passive and four active drivers – with Dolby Atmos and DTS-X support. The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV runs on the popular PatchWall UI 4 which is based on the Android TV 11 operating platform.

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV s powered by a quad-core Cortex A73 processor that gets paired with Mali G52 MC1 GPU, 3GB RAM, and offers 32GB storage to let you store apps and other data. Connectivity options include three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0 to let you pair devices wirelessly.

