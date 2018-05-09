English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Opens Mi Home in Connaught Place, Delhi; Adds 'Experience Zone' as a First For Global Products
Xiaomi has opened its first Mi Home in Delhi that also houses an experiential zone.
Xiaomi has opened another Mi Home in Connaught Place, New Delhi. (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)
Xiaomi has added another offline retail store to its arsenal with a new Mi Home that has opened up in the heart of the capital of India. The Chinese tech giant has today announced the opening of a new Mi Home in Connaught Place which, in addition to being a regular retail store, also boasts of an experiential zone wherein people can experience the range of Xiaomi products first hand which are not available for sale in India at the moment. The latest Mi Home by Xiaomi is located in N Block at Connaught Place and showcases several products ranging from Mi Home Thermostat Electric Kettle, Mi Electric Scooter, Mi Rice Cooker to Mi Smart Scale, and Ninebot Mini among other products on display.
The move comes in line with Xiaomi's aim of opening 100 Mi Homes across India within the year 2018. At present, there are two Mi Home Experience Stores in Chennai and Mumbai, and 36 Mi Home stores across India. Xiaomi had opened its first Mi Home in the Delhi-NCR region back in August last year. Since then, the company has went on to open 30 plus Mi Homes across India till date.
At the time of the announcement, Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India said. “Mi Home Experience Store is an opportunity for us to provide our Mi Fans with the best that we have to offer and in return gain their valuable feedback to continue to delight them with our offerings.“
Xiaomi recently launched a mid-range smartphone in its Chinese market as the Mi 6X. The smartphones comes in a metal unibody and sports a 5.99-inch display with a FUll HD+ resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC of which, four cores are clocked at 2.2GHz while the other four are clocked at 1.8GHz. It comes with three memory options with 4GB/ 64GB, 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB storage options, all with an LPDDRX 4X RAM. Xiaomi has used a 3010 mAh battery on the Mi 6X that also supports Quick Charge 3.0.
The optics on the Mi 6X include a dual camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and another 20-megapixel lens coupled together in the setup. At the front, the Mi 6X comes with a 20-megapixel camera which uses a Sony IM376 sensor.
The Xiaomi Mi 6X is expected to be introduced in India as the step-up variant to the Mi A1, as the Mi A2. If the legacy of the phone is followed like last year, Xiaomi is expected to bring the device to India as a stock Android smartphone, instead of using its own custom MIUI on the smartphone.
