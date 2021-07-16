Xiaomi Overtakes Apple To Become World's Number 2 Smartphone Maker: Canalys Report

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi overtook Apple in the second quarter to become the world’s No. 2 smartphone maker, market research firm Canalys said in a report on Thursday. Xiaomi took the second spot for the first time with 17 percent share of worldwide smartphone shipments, up 3 percent from the previous quarter, according to the research firm. Global smartphone shipments grew 12 percent in the second quarter, led by Samsung with a 19 percent share, and Apple at third place with a 14 percent share. The average selling price of Xiaomi phones is about 40% to 75 percent cheaper compared with Samsung and Apple respectively, Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton said, adding that a major priority for Xiaomi this year is to grow sales of its high-end devices. The company’s shipments jumped more than 300% in Latin America, 150 percent Africa and 50 percent in Western Europe, the report said.

Xiaomi’s shipments spiked more than 300 percent in Latin America, 150 percent in Africa, and 50 percent in Western Europe, the report said. A major factor in the spike in Xiaomi’s market share is the company’s pricing. The average selling price of Xiaomi phones is about 40 percent to 75 percent cheaper as compared to smartphones from Samsung and Apple, respectively, Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton said. The Canalys report shoed that Samsung remained on top with a steady growth of 15 percent in year-on-year shipments, while Xiaomi’s global shipments grew by a massive 83 percent and Apple at number three grew marginally by 1 percent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here