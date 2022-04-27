Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet has launched in India and the company is offering the device with 128GB and 256GB at a special introductory price till May 7 in the country. Xiaomi Pad 5 had its global launch a few months back and is the first Xiaomi tablet to come to India after a few years. It focuses on both productivity and multimedia use cases.

The tablet gets a high refresh rate display, quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos and a large battery with support for fast charging. Xiaomi Pad 5 also gets a Pad-centric MIUI version.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet India Price And Availability

Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet India prices start from Rs 26,999 for the 128GB storage variant and go up to Rs 28,999 for the 256GB model. However, till May 7 you can pick up these tablets at Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999, respectively.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet Specifications

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 launched a few months back and promises to be an intriguing mid-range tablet for consumers. It is powered by Snapdragon 860 chipset with 6GB RAM and offers up to 256GB of storage. Mi Pad 5 gets a 10.9-inch WQHD+ resolution display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi says the content will be streamed on the screen at a 16:10 aspect ratio, making better use of the large display.

The tablet carries a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel shooter on the front. Mi Pad 5 has quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos, which makes it useful for watching movies on the go.

Xiaomi is powering the Mi Pad 5 with the MIUI for Pad software which it says has been customised through all its apps. The tablet can be bundled with a stylus and a detachable keyboard that you can buy separately.

And to round up this device, Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet packs an 8720mAh battery for long backup, which supports 33W fast charging.

