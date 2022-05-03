Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet First India Sale Today: Check Price, Offers And Specifications

Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet goes on sale in India on Tuesday, and buyers have a great chance to get this device with a total discount of Rs 4,000. This is the first Xiaomi tablet in the country after many years, and promises further competition for the existing brands in the market.

Xiaomi Pad 5 features a high refresh rate display, comes equipped with quad speaker with Dolby Atmos support and you also have stylus and keyboard accessory. Many call it the iPad alternative running on Android version.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet India Price And Sale Offer

Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet India prices start from Rs 26,999 which gets you the 128GB storage model. But till May 7, you can pick the slate for Rs 24,999. Similarly you have the 256GB Xiaomi Pad 5 model available for Rs 26,999. In addition to this, Xiaomi Pad 5 buyers using the HDFC Bank cards gets instant discount up to Rs 2,000, which brings the total discount to Rs 4,000 for buyers.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet India Specifications

It is powered by Snapdragon 860 chipset with 6GB RAM and offers up to 256GB of storage. Mi Pad 5 gets a 10.9-inch WQHD+ resolution display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi says the content will be streamed on the screen at a 16:10 aspect ratio, making better use of the large display.

Xiaomi is powering the Mi Pad 5 with the MIUI for Pad software which it says has been customised through all its apps. The tablet can be bundled with a stylus and a detachable keyboard that you can buy separately.

The tablet carries a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel shooter on the front. Mi Pad 5 has quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos, which makes it useful for watching movies on the go.

Xiaomi Pad 5 comes loaded with an 8720mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

