TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Xiaomi Patent Application Reveals Foldable Phone With Twisting Camera System

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The patent for a twisting camera module has been filed with the China National Intellectual Property Administrations.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 10:52 AM IST
Share this:

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has filed a patent for a smartphone with a twisting camera system that acts both as the primary and selfie shooter. The patent for a twisting camera module has been filed with the China National Intellectual Property Administrations.

As per the patent images, the smartphone would comprise of two parts. This includes the bottom half is the larger portion, while the smaller half houses the camera module.

The latter portion that has the camera module can be twisted, bringing the rear camera module to the front to act as a selfie shooter, reports GizmoChina. The twisting mechanism occurs horizontally, meaning it rotates on its own axis and is joined by a hinge mechanism at the bottom.

Additionally, the company also patented a foldable smartphone with five pop-up camera setup. According to the patent, this foldable phone has an outward-folding screen and depending on how a user holds it, the five cameras can either be rear cameras or front-facing cameras. The sketches of the device suggest that it will have very thin bezels and no display notch.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,632

    +500*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,435

    +1,055*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,869

    +507*  

  • Total DEATHS

    934

    +48*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres