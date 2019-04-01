English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Patent Filing Shows Bottom-Placed Dual Front Camera: Here Are The Details
The new Xiaomi patent offers the similar layout of a bottom-placed front camera with the Mi MIX but may come with a notch this time.
Xiaomi Patent Filing Shows Bottom-Placed Dual Front Camera: Here Are The Details
A new Xiaomi patent has been found to describe a dual front camera design, where the cameras are placed at the bottom of the display. The patent, which has since been illustrated, shows two different possibilities of how a dual front camera layout can be implemented, as companies continue to attempt to innovate in order to maximize screen space. While the patent does not essentially confirm anything, it is a nod towards how Xiaomi has treated its Mi MIX lineup of devices.
The Xiaomi Mi MIX, as keen observers would have noticed, was built as a proof of concept in terms of how a future smartphone could be. Back when it launched, the thin bezel design stood out for the high screen to body ratio. Ever since smartphone makers around the world have adopted the full-screen design of devices, and a notch, pop-out or slider mechanisms have become popular as the various ways of increasing display real estate. Being similar in the nature of innovation, we suspect that the patent illustrated here might be related to a future Mi MIX device.
Interestingly, while one patent illustration shows a dual front camera arrangement placed at the bottom of the display and within a notch, the second illustration shows the two front cameras being placed at the two bottom edges of the display. It is not entirely clear how Xiaomi intends to use this since a multi-camera setup with lenses placed at a distance would typically also be beneficial for stereoscopic 3D image creation. Unfortunately, the patent does not speak of possible features that such a camera setup might entail, leaving us to speculate that for Xiaomi, this design is possibly more about an aesthetic overall.
As with every patent filing, there is no guarantee that this feature will be used in any Xiaomi device in the feature. But, looking at how smartphone development is progressing, we will possibly see such a design, sometime soon.
