Xiaomi Patent Hints At a Mi Mix Alpha Successor With a More Seamless Wrap-Around Display

Xiaomi's Mi Mix Alpha concept smartphone gained a lot of attention late last year when the futuristic smartphone was showcased. The Mi Mix Alpha came with a completely different design that showed a surround display that covers both the entire front and back of the smartphone. The display was split with a vertical frame that was placed on the back of the device, in which a triple camera setup was placed. Now, it seems that Xiaomi is working on the next Mi Mix Alpha smartphone, which has no such hinderances that come between the wrap-around display.

According to a report in Dutch portal LetsGoDigital, Xiaomi had applied for a design patent with The Hague Bulletin, part of the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) in June. The document, released on December 18, shows a high-end Xiaomi smartphone with a wrap-around display similar to the Mi Mix Alpha. The patent document sourced by LetsGoDigital consists of 16 patent sketches, and four coloured renders. The smartphone design hinted in the patent documents is very similar to the Mi Mix Alpha, sporting a wrap-around display that goes around the front and the back of the smartphone. The main difference is the absence of the vertical frame that houses the rear camera on the Mi Mix Alpha. However, the wrap around display on the new Xiaomi smartphone is still not completely seamless as there is a vertical gap where the display panel conjoins.

In order to keep the design as seamless as possible, Xiaomi has put the triple camera setup on top of the smartphone within a pop-up module. The pop-up camera acts as both the front and the back camera, depending on which side of the display one is using. The pop-up camera module also houses the LED flash for the Xiaomi concept smartphone. A pop-up mechanism helps Xiaomi to keep the design as seamless as possible and also adds an extra security feature as all the cameras are hidden when not in use.

Further, the patent documents show that the smartphone has a mic on top, next to the pop-up camera, alongside the power button. At the bottom, the smartphone is said to have the speaker, a second microphone, a USB type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In March, it was reported that the Chinese smartphone giant is working on a successor to the Mi Mix Alpha (which never made it to the markets), codenamed 'Draco.' The smartphone was then reported to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC, with the rest of the specifications remaining the same as the Mi Mix Alpha.

The LetsGoDigital report says that there is no clue as to what this concept smartphone will be called, but speculations suggest that it could either be named the Mi Mix 4 or the Mi Mi Alpha II.