Xiaomi Patent Reveals Foldable Phone Inspired by the Moto Razr 2019

The new Moto Razr 2019 has definitely grabbed the attention of the tech industry. The company has managed to create a modern version of the iconic Razr V3 which made its debut in 2004. Foldable phones are going to be the future, and according to a new report Xiaomi is working on a similar clamshell style folding phone.

A bunch of patent images have surfaced courtesy CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration) confirming that Xiaomi is working on a foldable smartphone having a clamshell design, very similar to the new Moto Razr. Notably, the patents were filed back in August 2018, but were only recently made available. While the overall form factor looks similar, Xiaomi's patent includes a slightly different design. When closed, you have a square device with a rectangular outer display and a dual camera setup. Once opened, you get a taller display on the inside, with a bezel on top housing an earpiece and front facing camera. There is no chin at the bottom like the one we saw on the Moto Razr.

This is still just a patent filing, so it could take a while before Xiaomi actually has a finished product. There is a chance that Xiaomi might not make a device based on the patents at all. Xiaomi has been in the news when it comes to foldable phones and there have been leaks about a larger, dual-folding smartphone concept. Back in September the company showcased a prototype device called the Mi Mix Alpha which had a display wrapping almost the entire body with a strip housing the cameras.

