Xiaomi Patent Shows Incredible Wraparound Display Design, 'Huge' 108MP Camera

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has patented a new smartphone with an all-around screen like Mi Alpha with a single 108MP camera. The patent was filed by Xiaomi in January but the documentation, as well as images, were only published recently, reports GizmoChina. In terms of design, the main display flows over the edges of the device and even loops around to reach the back panel. On the back, there is a second display that starts just millimeters from where the front one ends.

There's only one physical key (power button) and a secondary mic at the top, whereas the bottom houses the speaker, primary mic, and USB Type-C port. Earlier, the company also patented a new dual-display smartphone with quad rear cameras set-up. According to the patent, the primary display is like any other phone with ultra-slim bezels and earpiece up top. The secondary display on the new Xiaomi-patented phone is as small in size as the quad-camera housing on the back.

While this is only a patent, what is particularly important to note is that such a patent essentially means Xiaomi might already be looking at a second generation production variant of the Mi Mix Alpha. While the latter did make it to production, the amount of alarm and caution exercised around the phone suggested that the Mi Mix Alpha's wraparound display design may not be quite ready for the sort of durability that is expected from a smartphone in regular use.

With a new patent alleging that Xiaomi is making yet another wraparound display design smartphone, it will be interesting to note what the new Xiaomi smartphone brings to the table. In terms of features, not much is known from the patent, apart from scribblings that suggest 'AI GPU', a 5G modem and a variable aperture lens to be used in the single 108-megapixel camera on the phone. Given that this is only a patent now, it will be interesting to see such a quirky design making its way to production.

(With inputs from IANS)