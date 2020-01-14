Xiaomi Patents a Display that Surrounds Nearly the Entire Phone
The new surround display design envisions a possible future where a smartphone is entirely wrapped in a display panel.
The latest Xiaomi patent for a wraparound display. (Image: CNMO)
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has patented a smartphone with a display that almost completely covers the smartphone body. The newer device could follow the same philosophy as the Mi Mix Alpha which is the first smartphone to have a surround display that covered most of the handset's body, news portal GizmoChina reported on Monday. Looking at the design patents, the handset looks quite different from the Mi Mix Alpha but also has the display cover the front panel and most of the rear panel.
Mi Mix Alpha was launched for the first time in September last year and recently top company executives have claimed that the company is currently at the capacity where it can start the mass production of the same. According to Cui Baoqiu, chairman of Xiaomi's technical committee and Han Haicai, head R&D team that developed the display of Mi Mix Alpha, the smartphone has not been mass produced yet.
In terms of specifications, the device features a massive 7.92-inch flexible OLED screen that offers a screen resolution of 2088x2250 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus paired with 12GB of RAM. On the software front, the Mi MIX Alpha runs MIUI Alpha operating system.
