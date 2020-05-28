Xiaomi Plans to Make Work From Home Easier, Teases the Arrival of Mi Branded Laptops

Xiaomi’s laptop range including the Mi Notebooks and the fairly new RedmiBook have been one of the most anticipated products for the Indian market. Well that is happening very soon as the company has started teasing the arrival of the new products.

Now there is no clarity on how many models will be introduced, but assumingly, we can expect the Mi Notebook range to arrive first followed by the RedmiBook range. A number of Xiaomi India employees including Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain have started teasing the upcoming product through their social media accounts.

The official Xiaomi India has also teased the upcoming laptop launch on Twitter by saying ‘Hello’ to existing laptop OEMs in India including Dell, Lenovo, Acer, Asus and HP.





There are several notebooks that the company sells in its hometown and it will be interesting to see how many of them Xiaomi plans to bring to India. There are three variants under the Mi brand including the Mi Notebook Pro, Mi Notebook Air, and Mi Gaming Laptop. The company recently launched its new RedmiBook lineup including the RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14, and RedmiBook 16.

The launch of Xiaomi’s first notebook product couldn’t happen at a better time considering a large section of people have been working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. It could very well be a key driving force for Xiaomi provided the range comes at a nominal price point.

