Xiaomi Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro Available on Discount via Flipkart
The limited period sale starts from April 11 and goes on till April 13 offering discount on phones like the Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and more.
A bunch of Xiaomi smartphones are available at discounted prices on Flipkart. The limited period sale starts from April 11 and goes on till April 13 offering discount on phones like the Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and more. Flipkart is also offering protection plans starting at Rs 199.
The sale will also witness the Redmi Go going on open sale, which means you can grab one from Flipkart at any time of the day during the three-day sale.
Redmi Note 6 Pro
The new Redmi Note 7 Pro was recently launched, thus the Redmi Note 6 Pro has been dropped. The 4GB RAM model is selling for Rs 11,999, while the 6GB storage model comes for Rs 13,999. Axis Bank users get 5 percent additional instant discount.
Redmi 6
The 32GB storage model of the Redmi 6 is selling for Rs 6,999 while the 64GB storage version of the phone sells for Rs 8,499. The revised pricing of both the models are after a Rs 2000 discount. Similar to the Redmi Note 6 Pro Axis Bank users can get 5 percent additional instant discount.
Poco F1
The Poco F1 is also on sale with the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model available for Rs 17,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 20,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model available for Rs 24,999. The pricing has been around for a while now available through different sales and offers. The Axis Bank 5 percent additional instant discount offer is applicable here as well.
Redmi Note 5 Pro
The predecessor to the Redmi Note 6 Pro, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is available with massive discount. The 4GB RAM model of the phone comes for Rs 10,999 while the 6GB RAM model of the phone comes for Rs 11,999.
