Xiaomi Pocophone F1 Launching in India on August 22: Here Are The Details

Xiaomi has recently announced a new sub-brand of the company that will be directed towards providing a flagship level experience at an affordable price. A few company executives dropped hints on Twitter that the smartphone in question will soon be coming to India. Now, 'Poco India', a Xiaomi subsidiary has announced that the Pocophone F1 will launch in the country on August 22.Several reports online mention that the Pocophone F1 will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship processor, the Snapdragon 845 and the recent tie-up of Poco with the company can be considered as a confirmation for this. As per a post on his Facebook account, Xiaomi's Jai Mani, who is now also the Global Product Head for Poco, claims "For the first product, we got to basics and focus entirely on speed. Not just peak performance speed, but actual, real-world speed,”An unboxing video, published by Slashleaks, shows the Pocophone F1 will sport a notch on the front and a premium design. The website also gave away a few key specifications details like Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and a large 4,000mAh battery.As per the listing, that displays only a frontal image of the smartphone, the Pocophone F1 will come with a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display, a 6GB RAM and a 64GB internal storage which will be further expandable. The smartphone will also carry a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, offer a dual-SIM connectivity and will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery.As for it optics, the listing mentions a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel primary camera setup and a 20-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The device will run Android Oreo.The website expects the smartphone to be priced at Rs 34,000 and a launch date of September 30 for it. There might be multiple storage variants of the smartphone, with a 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and an 8GB, 256GB storage variants also up for grabs. In addition, there will be colour options to choose from, including Red, Grey, Blue, Gradient and Kevlar.