Xiaomi India has announced that it has recorded “strong and speedy" growth in the premium smartphone segment in the country. Citing CounterPoint’s May 2021 tracker, the company reportedly captured 14 percent of the market share in the 20K-45K category. Xiaomi claims that its latest premium smartphone portfolio that includes Mi 10i, Mi 11X 5G, and Mi 11X Pro 5G led its growth in the mid-budget segment. In a span of few months, its market share has reached from 3 percent in October 2020 to 14 percent in May 2021, the company notes.

Commenting on the development, Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director at Xiaomi India, said that its Mi 10 and Mi 11 series “empowers" its users in the country. “While these are early growth numbers, we are overwhelmed to see consumers upgrading to premium devices under the Mi portfolio. As we continue to grow in the market, we will look at bringing more powerful devices and work towards making Mi a premium aspirational brand in India," Jain added in a press note.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is gearing to launch its most premium (yet) Mi 11 Ultra in India from July 7 - but in limited quantities. According to the announcement made on the company’s Twitter handle, potential Mi 11 Ultra buyers will have to either purchase an “Ultra Gift Card" for Rs 1,999 or complete a set of challenges to access the limited sale. Interested customers can get more information here. The Mi 11 Ultra’s price in India is set at Rs 69,999 for the lone storage variant. On the other hand, Xiaomi’s current premium phones - Mi 11X Pro 5G and Mi 11X 5G carry a starting price of Rs 39,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively. The Mi 10i’s price starts at Rs 20,999 in India.

