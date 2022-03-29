Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 700 Chipset Launched Globally: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi has launched its new budget 5G phone for the global markets in the form of the Redmi 10 5G. The new device comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, carries dual cameras at the back, but more importantly, you have the MIUI 13 version built over the Android 11 operating system running on the phone. It also has a large 5000mAh battery for long backup.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G Price

Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G prices start from $199 (Rs 15,045 approx) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. You have to pay $229 (Rs 17,313 approx) for buying the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Xiaomi will reveal the availability details of the Redmi 10 5G in the coming days.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G is powered by the reliable MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which brings 5G support to the device. It gets a 6.58-inch LCD display with support for Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi has made a few changes to the design of the phone, offering a flatter body with sharp edges. But the body is still made of plastic, which is fine considering its price range.

Redmi 10 5G comes with 4GB RAM, and you can choose between 64GB and 128GB storage options. The screen has a notch, and features the sunlight display as well as reading 3.0 modes. On the imaging front, Redmi 10 5G has a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. While on the front, it has a single 5-megapixel shooter.

The phone still runs on the Android 11-based MIUI 13 version, and hopefully will be updated to Android 12 soon.

It packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging speed, even though Xiaomi is giving a 22.5W fast charger in the box.

