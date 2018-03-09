English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Redmi 5 Launch on March 14: Expected Price, Specifications And More

News18.com

Updated:March 9, 2018, 2:19 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 5 Launch on March 14: Expected Price, Specifications And More
Xiaomi is set to launch another smartphone on March 14. (Image: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/files)
After a slew of launches in the early months of 2018, Xiaomi seems to be set for the unveiling of another of its products in India and this time, the company has hinted at a 'compact powerhouse' in the form of a smartphone. In a tweet recently, Xiaomi's Global VP and Managing Director of Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain stated that the company will be launching a 'slim, sleek and compact' smartphone on March 14. The tweet also mentions that the device will be a 'true super powerhouse'.




Speculations suggest that the upcoming smartphone will be the successor to Xiaomi's Redmi 4 and as we can guess, will be named the Redmi 5. The phone has been launched in China earlier and is yet to make its appearance in the Indian market.

As for its specifications, the Redmi 5 by Xiaomi sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by a Snapdragon 450 SoC. As per speculations, the Redmi 5 might be available in two memory variants, a 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage option and another 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant. Following Xiaomi's trend of launching its successive smartphones at a competitive price, the Redmi 5 is expected to be launched at a price of Rs 7,000. It is expected to be available for purchase after March 20.

Just last month, the company had launched two new smartphones in India, namely the Redmi Note 5 and the Note 5 Pro. Alongside, Xiaomi also introduced its Mi TV in India for the first time ever.

Read the review of these devices here:

Review: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Review: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Review: Xiaomi Mi TV 4A

Watch: Nokia 7 Plus First Look at MWC 2018


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
