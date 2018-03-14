English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Redmi 5 With 18:9 Full HD+ Display Launched at a Starting Price of Rs 7,999
Xiaomi has launched yet another budget smartphone in India at a starting price of Rs 7,999.
Xiaomi Redmi 5 has been launched in India. (Image: Xiaomi India)
Xiaomi has announced the successor to its Redmi series in the form of the Redmi 5. Launched on Wednesday, the Redmi 5 has been priced at Rs 7,999 for the 2GB RAM, 16GB storage variant, Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and Rs 10,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. The new Xiaomi smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon India website, along with Xiaomi's own online and offline stores in a weekly sale starting March 20. Xiaomi Redmi 5 will be available in four colour options - Gold, Rose Gold, Lake Blue and Black.
Xiaomi Redmi 5 Specifications
Xiaomi Redmi 5 comes with a 5.7-inch 18:9 display with Full HD+ resolution and rounded corners. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and is backed by a 3300 mAh battery. It runs the latest MIUI 9 on top of Android 7.1.2 Nougat.
In terms of optics, the Redmi 5 sports a 12-megapixel primary camera with 1.25μm pixels, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, HDR, and LED flash. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with LED Selfie-light and Beautify 3.0. The metal body smartphone measures 7.7 mm in thickness and as Xiaomi claims, is the slimmest Redmi till date.
Connectivity options on the device include dual (Nano) SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack
Xiaomi Redmi 5 Launch Offers
Each unit of the Xiaomi Reddmi 5 will come with a plastic case for the smartphone. As for the launch offers, Reliance Jio will be offering Rs 2200 instant cashback and 100GB of additional data in a bundled offer with the device. SBI credit card holders can avail a 5 percent cashback upon the purchase of the smartphone. Additionally, the Redmi 5 buyers will be receiving a 90 percent off on Kindle ebooks.
Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
