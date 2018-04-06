English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Redmi 5 Now Available Via Open Sale on Amazon India, Mi.com
Xiaomi Redmi 5 with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage will go on open sale from today.
Xiaomi Redmi 5 Now Available Via Open Sale on Amazon India, Mi.com (Image: Xiaomi India)
Xiaomi Redmi 5 2GB variant is available on an open sale on the Amazon India website as well as Mi.com from today. The device will be available in all the four colour variants — Gold, Black, Blue and Rose Gold, for a price of Rs 7,999. Amazon is offering up to Rs 400 discount on Kindle eBooks, 5 percent instant discount with SBI credit cards and Reliance Jio is also offering Rs 2,200 cashback along with 4G data on the purchase Redmi 5. The open availability of the smartphone means that the buyers can directly purchase the device without waiting for an upcoming Xiaomi flash sale.
Presently, Xiaomi is hosting the latest edition of its Mi Fan Festival sale on Mi.com in India. Available on Xiaomi’s official website as well as the Mi Store App, the sale is offering discounts on Xiaomi smartphones, wearables and mobile accessories. During the sale Redmi 4 is available for a discount of Rs 1,000 and the Redmi Note 4 for a discount of Rs 2,000 apart from this the Mi Max 2 is also being offered on a Rs 1,000 discount. Accessories such as the Mi Bluetooth speaker, Mi Earphones Basic, Mi Earphones 10000mAh and the 20000mAh Mi power bank 2i are available at discounted price.
Xiaomi Redmi 5 Specifications
Xiaomi Redmi 5 comes with a 5.7-inch 18:9 display with Full HD+ resolution and rounded corners. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and is backed by a 3300 mAh battery. It runs the latest MIUI 9 on top of Android 7.1.2 Nougat.
In terms of optics, the Redmi 5 sports a 12-megapixel primary camera with 1.25μm pixels, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, HDR, and LED flash. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with LED Selfie-light and Beautify 3.0. The metal body smartphone measures 7.7 mm in thickness and as Xiaomi claims, is the slimmest Redmi till date.
Connectivity options on the device include dual (Nano) SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
