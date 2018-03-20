English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2-min read

Xiaomi Redmi 5 to go on Sale For The First Time at 12 pm Today: Here is How to Buy

The Redmi 5 will be available in all three RAM variants — 2 GB, 3 GB and 4 GB RAM with 16 GB, 32 GB and 64 GB internal storage options respectively.

News18 Tech

Updated:March 20, 2018, 11:03 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 5 to go on Sale For The First Time at 12 pm Today: Here is How to Buy (Image: News18.com)
Xiaomi's recently launched smartphone – Redmi 5 will be available on a weekly sale starting Tuesday at Mi.com, Amazon and Mi Home stores at a starting price of Rs 7,999. This is the first official sale of the device and users will have to tap on the Notify Me button on the Amazon India website. Xiaomi India has announced that more than 4 lakh units of the smartphone will be available during this sale period. The Redmi 5 will be available in all three RAM variants — 2 GB, 3 GB and 4 GB RAM with 16 GB, 32 GB and 64 GB internal storage options respectively.




Xiaomi Redmi 5 Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 5 comes with a 5.7-inch 18:9 display with Full HD+ resolution and rounded corners. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and is backed by a 3300 mAh battery. It runs the latest MIUI 9 on top of Android 7.1.2 Nougat.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 5 sports a 12-megapixel primary camera with 1.25μm pixels, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, HDR, and LED flash. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with LED Selfie-light and Beautify 3.0. The metal body smartphone measures 7.7 mm in thickness and as Xiaomi claims, is the slimmest Redmi till date.

Connectivity options on the device include dual (Nano) SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Launch Offers

Each unit of the Xiaomi Reddmi 5 will come with a plastic case for the smartphone. As for the launch offers, Reliance Jio will be offering Rs 2200 instant cashback and 100GB of additional data in a bundled offer with the device. SBI credit card holders can avail a 5 percent cashback upon the purchase of the smartphone. Additionally, the Redmi 5 buyers will be receiving a 90 percent off on Kindle ebooks.

