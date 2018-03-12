English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Redmi 5 to Launch on March 14 as an Amazon Exclusive: All You Need to Know
Amazon India will be the exclusive seller of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone, expected to be the Redmi 5.
Xiaomi Redmi 5A. (Representative Image: News18.com)
Xiaomi had recently hinted at an upcoming smartphone launch scheduled for March 14. Though the company had not revealed the name of the smartphone to be launched, speculations suggest that Xiaomi is poised to unveil Redmi 5 as its next budget offering. The successor to Xiaomi's Redmi series has already been launched in China. Xiaomi has been using a 'compact powerhouse' tag for the smartphone and as per the recent developments, the 'compact powerhouse' smartphone by Xiaomi will be exclusively available on Amazon India website.
Amazon India has recently put up a banner mentioning the next Xiaomi smartphone. The listing does not reveal anything about the smartphone but offers a 'notify me' option for those interested to buy the next device by Xiaomi. Earlier, Xiaomi's Global VP and Managing Director of Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain had tweeted about the launch to be held on March 14.
Expected Specifications, Price, Availability
As for its specifications, the Redmi 5 by Xiaomi sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by a Snapdragon 450 SoC. As per speculations, the Redmi 5 might be available in two memory variants, a 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage option and another 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant. Following Xiaomi's trend of launching its successive smartphones at a competitive price, the Redmi 5 is expected to be launched at a price of Rs 7,000. It is expected to be available for purchase after March 20.
#CompactPowerhouse is launching on 14th March!— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 8, 2018
Slim, sleek and compact! Yet a true super power house!
Guess what this is? RT if you are excited pic.twitter.com/kusimWUC2B
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
