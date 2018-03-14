English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Redmi 5 to Launch Today: Here is What is Expected From The 'Compact Powerhouse'
Xiaomi is calling it, the 'compact powerhouse' and it just might be the Redmi 5.
Xiaomi is set to unveil the Redmi 5 today. (Image: News18.com)
Xiaomi has set up its third smartphone launch of the year 2018 for today, which the company has been hinting at for quite a while now. Terming it as a 'compact powerhouse', Xiaomi looks set to launch the successor to its Redmi series today and will name it Redmi 5. As of now, Xiaomi has hinted at a big display, extended battery life, slim built and an enhanced selfie camera on the upcoming smartphone. Alongside, it had also revealed earlier that the smartphone will be an Amazon exclusive.
The new Xiaomi smartphone is set to be unveiled on Wednesday, 3 pm IST. Much is known about the specifications of the Redmi 5 already. Here is a look at what can be expected:
Xiaomi Redmi 5 - Expected Price and Specifications
The Redmi 5 by Xiaomi sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by a Snapdragon 450 SoC. As per speculations, the Redmi 5 might be available in two memory variants, a 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage option and another 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant. Following Xiaomi's trend of launching its successive smartphones at a competitive price, the Redmi 5 is expected to be launched at a price of Rs 7,000. It is expected to be available for purchase after March 20.
In terms of optics, the Redmi 5 is expected to sport a 12-megapixel primary camera with a f/2.2 aperture, PDAF as well as an LED flash. At the front, it might come with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with a soft flash.
Xiaomi Redmi 5 - How to Watch The Launch Live
The launch event for the Redmi 5 will be an online-exclusive event. The launch can be viewed on Xiaomi's official website, in addition to its India official YouTube channel as well as the Facebook page.
Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
