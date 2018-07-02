Redmi 5A Goes on Sale Today on Flipkart at 12 PM: Price, Specifications And More

Xiaomi’s latest budget smartphone the Redmi 5A is all set to go on sale today, starting at 12 pm on Flipkart. While on Mi.com and the Mi Store app, the Redmi 5A will go on sale on July 5th, at 12 PM. Redmi 5A, the ‘Made in India’ smartphone by Chinese smartphone maker is priced starting at Rs 5,999 for 2GB RAM+16GB storage variant. The 3GB RAM+32GB storage option of Redmi 5A is available for Rs 6,999. There are some offers for the buyers like Axis Bank Buzz credit card users can avail 5 percent cash back. The Redmi 5A will soon be receiving the MIUI 9.5 Global Stable ROM update with features like quick reply, Notification Shade, and more.As for its specifications, the Redmi 5A comes with a 5-inch HD display with 720x1280 pixel resolution. It is powered by a 1.4 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC and carries a 2GB RAM along with 16GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB. The smartphone runs Android 7.1 topped with MIUI 9 and draws its juice from a 3,000 mAh battery. Connectivity options on the smartphone include a 3G/ 4G VoLTE, GPRS/ EDGE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Micro-USB. The smartphone carries a hybrid SIM slot.In terms of optics, the Redmi 5A comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and features like burst mode, HDR mode, panorama mode and more. The selfie shooter comes with a 5-megapixel lens with f/2.0 aperture.Key features of Redmi 5A:- 5 inch HD display- 5MP front camera- f/2.0 aperture- Smart and pro beautify- 13MP rear camera- f/2.2 aperture- 5-element lens- PDAF- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Quad-core, max 1.4GHz)- 2GB RAM + 16GB internal storage and 3GB + 32GB internal storage variants- Dual SIM + dedicated microSD card slot (expandable upto 128GB)- 3000mAh high-capacity battery- Dimensions: 140 × 70.1 × 8.35mm